Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $575.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

