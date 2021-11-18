JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

