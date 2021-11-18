William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science 37 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Science 37 alerts:

SNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SNCE opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.