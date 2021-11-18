William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science 37 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
SNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
About Science 37
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
