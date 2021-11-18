Contrasting Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 27.40% 16.52% 2.01% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Triumph Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $120.77, suggesting a potential downside of 8.42%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 8.66 $64.02 million $4.59 28.73 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

