Beam Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.26 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $62.06 million and $6.26 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,433,640 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

