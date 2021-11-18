e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $140.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00368276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,650 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,388 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

