Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

