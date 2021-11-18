Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
NYSE:BBWI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $77.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
