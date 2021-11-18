MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.