New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

