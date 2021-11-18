MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

