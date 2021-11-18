New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

