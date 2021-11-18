AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 5,543 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

