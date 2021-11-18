AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 5,543 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $110.13 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

