AQR Capital Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

