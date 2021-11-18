Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

