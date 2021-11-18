Scotiabank Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

