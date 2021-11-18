TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $16,710,030. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTGT opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

