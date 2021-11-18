Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $272,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Senseonics by 352.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 82.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 258,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 3,569.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 121.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

