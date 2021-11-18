Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $146.00 at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $128.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

LSI opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

