Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500 Price Target at UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 500 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

