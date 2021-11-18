Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

