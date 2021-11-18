Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $299.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $197.86 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.73 and its 200 day moving average is $270.80.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.