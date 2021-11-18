Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:IGT opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

