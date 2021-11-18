Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

