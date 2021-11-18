William Blair Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,056,746 shares of company stock worth $92,046,295 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

