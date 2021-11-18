Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LFG. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

