Varex Imaging Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Varex Imaging in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

