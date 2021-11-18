The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.