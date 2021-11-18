Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of American Airlines Group worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $50,989,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 263.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 894,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 648,245 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.