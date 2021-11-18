Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

