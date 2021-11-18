Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

