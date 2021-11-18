The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $354.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.27 and a 200-day moving average of $319.40. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $356.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

