Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 603 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 263.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 719,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after buying an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,739,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,930,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

