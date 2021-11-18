Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UDR were worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 281.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

