Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,737 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Celsius worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.16. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

