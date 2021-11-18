Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 47,611 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 46.6% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $3,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

