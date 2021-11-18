40,742 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $40,590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after buying an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.