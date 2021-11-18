Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.75% of Vital Farms worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vital Farms by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vital Farms by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

VITL opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $807.31 million, a P/E ratio of 166.92 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

