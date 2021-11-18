Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $917.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.