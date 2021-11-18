iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

