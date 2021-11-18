Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $183,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W stock opened at $263.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.16. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.28 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 337.54 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

