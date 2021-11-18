Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.82. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $402.21 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 332.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

