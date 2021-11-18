Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) General Counsel Kashif Rashid Acquires 2,000 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.