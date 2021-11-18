Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $211.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflect strong average occupancy and higher average rates to new and existing customers. The company also raised its FFO guidance. It is focused on expansion through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and a third-party management platform. With a solid presence in key cities, Extra Space is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States and is poised well for growth with a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantages. Its shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A rise in vacating volumes with the abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.