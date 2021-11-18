John Kober Sells 3,016 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $223,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

