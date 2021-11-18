Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $210.75

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $269,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,631.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 122,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $192.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. Middleby has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.