-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 20.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 274,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $554,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

