Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.