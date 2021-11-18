Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Increases By 100.0%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSFC opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

