$0.08 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA opened at $14.32 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.